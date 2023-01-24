PST announces Rushi Patel as President and Chief Executive Officer

PS Technology, a leading global provider of cutting-edge software-based railroad solutions, today announced that Rushi Patel has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PS Technology, a leading global provider of cutting-edge software-based railroad solutions, today announced that Rushi Patel has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Rushi has a strong business background in consulting, strategy, supply chain, finance, and technology which will complement and strengthen the PST leadership team as they navigate our continuing growth, customer service, and support. Rushi has spent several years at Union Pacific. During that time, his team has been instrumental in creating, governing, communicating, and enabling the Digital Transformation that is driving many of the current initiatives in Union Pacific Tech. He is looking forward to helping advocate for PST's customers, who are also experiencing similar demands and transformations.

"I am honored and grateful to be appointed as President and CEO of PS Technology," said Rushi. "PST has a great business model and a fantastic leadership team. I continue to be impressed by the dedication and commitment of the entire PST team to customer centricity. This appointment comes at an exciting time, as we are in a period of unprecedented growth and transformation. It is my privilege to lead PST as we revolutionize the digitization of the rail and logistics industry through our products and services."

"I am excited to announce Rushi as the President and CEO of PS Technology," said Rahul Jalali, CIO, Union Pacific Railroad and Chair of the Board of Directors at PST. "His diverse business and technology background will help PST strengthen its core business and provide a vision as we take on the largest growth in our history.

Rushi received his Bachelors in Finance and Risk Management from Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA. He later completed his Masters of Business Management, and Systems from New York University, New York.

About PS Technology

For over three decades, PS Technology has provided cutting edge software-based railroad solutions to help businesses do more with less. PST's asset management systems power the largest railroads in North America and Canada. The crew management, qualification management, and timekeeping solutions have been used to handle the day-to-day operations of over 100,000 employees, that run, maintain, and support rail operations across more than 120,000 miles of rail. For training, the physics-based simulation solutions not only provide a premium learning environment but analyze and optimize power utilization and maintain records of training received.

Media Contact

Mark Bremmer, PS Technology, 303-527-2111, mark.bremmer@pstechnology.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE PS Technology