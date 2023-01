Drivers are advised that repairs to the Cambie Road crossing over Highway 99 will require overnight southbound highway lane closures.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, so that crews can perform overhead repairs to the Cambie Road crossing.

There will be no closures overnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Work has begun and is expected to be complete by Feb. 20, 2023.

Drivers are asked to use caution and obey signage, traffic-control personnel and the construction zone speed limit.

For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca