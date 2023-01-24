Proactive news headlines including Antilles Gold, AuTECO Minerals, Latin Resources and HyTerra Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has fielded up to 194 g/t gold in a drilling program at El Pilar Project in central Cuba. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has intersected more high-grade gold while targeting the Tyson discovery at its Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has welcomed multiple thick high-grade intersections from the Colina and Colina West areas at its Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil following diamond drilling wrapped up in late 2022. Click here

HyTerra Ltd (ASX:HYT) and farm-in partner Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC are finalising plans for an extended flow test of the Hoarty NE3 natural hydrogen exploration well at Project Geneva in Nebraska, US. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) continues to deliver high-grade rare earth assays from a phase one reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has been busy at the Perenjori iron tenement E70/5311 in WA, with a program of sampling, the discovery of rare earth elements and an environmental survey on track. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has received $322,000 in NSW Government grant funding to support the growth of its technology platform and extend lithium pegmatite and other battery mineral targeting initiatives to the east coast. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has welcomed support from two investors associated via the Yuuwa Capital Venture Capital fund, who will become substantial shareholders in the company. Click here

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) has completed a heritage survey across key tenements within the Arunta Project, 10 kilometres north of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has increased its footprint in Canada following its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc’s expansion into Manitoba and this comes hot on the heels of Mernova securing its largest-ever purchase order to date, valued at A$350,244.65 (C$326,793) from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has appointed a new president of North America to continue to build the company’s presence and partnerships in the region. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has identified the primary producing horizon in the Juanita Well in the company’s expanded Bradbury Area of Interest (AOI) within the Arbuckle Uplift-Ardmore Basin in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin. Click here

