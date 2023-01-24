Loyal Energy Officially Launches Its Latest Service to Help Families with Their Home Improvement Needs

Provo, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Loyal Energy, a finance and fulfilment firm, has just launched its newest offering, "Loyal Financing," to help families with home improvement needs. Designed primarily to help families save money, this service provides in-house financing far less expensive than competitors, allowing households to get more done for less.

"We wanted to provide the number one solution for home improvement needs by directly financing the projects needed and then come fulfill the products. In this way, we become the one-stop shop for families to provide an updated home," adds Payne.

Loyal Energy is renowned for its home energy audit, which shows households where they may save money and which home items are not working at peak efficiency. The company is well-known for educating clients on saving money by finding the best financing and fulfilling the services. The majority of its customers pay no money down and begin saving on the first day.

"We are in the people business. If we cannot save them money or put them in a better situation, then we are not doing our job," shares Chief of Marketing, Jordan Evans.

"We've had a lot of success in a short period. Over the last three years our sales organization has assisted over 4,000 households and generated over $160 million in company revenue," says President of Sales, Conner Halford.

The primary goal of Loyal Energy is to help families in achieving a loyal home. Many people are unaware that they are now overpaying for energy. And Loyal Energy has helped many homeowners be educated on alternative energy sources that are significantly less expensive.

