Basilea reports preliminary operating profit for 2022, significantly above guidance

Successful implementation of strategic decision to focus on anti-infectives and stronger than expected revenue lead to profitability earlier than anticipated

Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, January 24, 2023

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd BSLN, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections, announced today that on an unaudited preliminary basis it expects to have achieved an operating profit of approximately CHF 18 million for the financial year 2022 and expects to report a net profit. Basilea had previously guided for an operating loss for 2022 of CHF 10 million to 15 million.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Our strong 2022 financial performance is the result of the successful implementation of our strategic decision to focus on anti-infectives in combination with the continued commercial success of our marketed brands. Our financial strength puts us in an excellent position to build and maintain a balanced R&D portfolio of innovative drug candidates for the treatment of severe bacterial and fungal infections going forwards, to support the long-term growth of Basilea, and in so doing, execute on our strategy of becoming a leading anti-infectives company."

In January 2023, Basilea announced that the unaudited total revenue for 2022 is expected to amount to approximately CHF 148 million, exceeding the previous full-year 2022 guidance of CHF 116 million to 122 million. The audited financial statements as well as the annual report 2022 will be published on February 14, 2023. The final audited revenue and the operating result for 2022 may differ from the preliminary numbers reported so far.

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have several preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange BSLN. Please visit basilea.com.

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

