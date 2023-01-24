Slow ride; Roads to Prosperity replaces iconic Spencer Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge

On a drizzly night in Spencer, West Virginia, with the weather threatening to spit snow, contractors for Rock Forge Bridge Company began sliding the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge into place. It's a process that will take a few days to complete.
Eight inches at a time.
“This particular project is a good example of how a highway project can impact a community,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “It carries a lot of traffic through the town of Spencer. It’s always busy across that bridge.”
