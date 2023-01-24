WVDOT Bridge Design and Build Contest accepting entries from middle and high school students

The Qualifying Round of the contest will end on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST. Competing in the contest to qualify for the final competition is open to middle school and high school students, but siblings, families and teachers are encouraged to submit designs as well in Open Competition just for fun. Participation in the contest is entirely free, with software available for download on the website wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest. com. Students in grades 6-12 attending a West Virginia public, private, or home school may enter individually or in teams of two. For teams of two, the team captain should be the only one to register. You must include the contact information for you, your parents, and your teacher. “Teachers can email us at any time until February 17 to request volunteer assistance,” said Dustin Feazell, Transportation Engineering Technologist with the WVDOT Information Technology Division. “It helps students build the foundation for what they want to do in the future.” Approximately the Top 25 individuals/teams with the lowest cost designs will be invited to participate in the Finals, hosted this year at the WVU Institute of Technology Campus in Beckley. Finalists will be notified by Friday, March 3, 2023, with an invitation and details of the Finals event. Finalist Notification Deadline is Friday, March 10, 2023. The Finals event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023. Last year, more than 80 schools and over 200 individual teams participated. All finalists will be awarded cash prizes between $100 and $400 plus. There is also a prize for the Most Aesthetic Bridge. Partners this year include the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), West Virginia Department of Education, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, and Bridgewalk. To get details, read the rules, register, and download the bridge design software, go to the contest website.​



