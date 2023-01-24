Touch International Releases New FHD 21.5" PCAP Medical Touchscreen Open Frame Monitor.
The new open-frame monitor is the latest customizable touchscreen solution for applications requiring medical compliance and certifications.
This new touchscreen monitor allows product designers to integrate custom touch technology in medical compliant applications without high custom engineering fees and additional development time.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch International (TI), a leading global manufacturer of custom touchscreen sensors and display enhancement solutions, has added a new 21.5-inch medical open-frame monitor to their OFX line of touchscreen open-frame monitors. The medical-grade monitor combines TI's latest multi-touch sensor technology with an industrial-grade display enclosed in a bezel-free brushed-aluminum housing. It is a turn-key touch display solution for medical OEMs, integrators, and product designers to drop into existing designs, retrofits, and revisions or design new products that require IEC 60601 / IEC 61010 certification or compliance.
— Shaun Detmer, Director of Marketing
The 21.5-inch medical touchscreen monitor features a 1920×1080 Full HD resolution display with a wide viewing angle. The display supports 16.7M colors with a 6-bit (Hi-FRC) color depth and color gamma correction. Extended temperature operation from -20° to + 80° C allows for deployment in harsh environments. The integrated display features an edge-type LED backlight at 500 cd/m2 brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1 for accurate image reproduction.
The 10-point PCAP multi-touch sensor uses the latest touch controller technology and is EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielded for IEC60601/IEC61010 Medical compliance. An impact-resistant 2MM cover glass protects the touch sensor, which is optically bonded to the display for enhanced picture quality and durability. Furthermore, the cover glass is processed for scratch and break resistance. The touch surface is chemically etched for anti-glare, anti-fingerprint performance, and smooth gesturing for a premium user experience with bare hands or surgical gloves.
Integrating the touch monitor into any device enclosure or console is easy with a standard VESA mount and adjustable side flanges option. VGA, DVI, and HDMI inputs are tucked behind the monitor to simplify cable management. USB HID-Compliant touchscreen communication ensures plug-and-play operation with Windows or Android operating systems.
TI's OFX-Series of open-frame monitors provide plug-and-play touch solutions that can be customized for any given application providing OEM fit and finish without high upfront engineering costs. The reference design library ranges from 7" to 55" and comes in Standard FHD, Medical, 4K, and Sunlight Readable variations. Customization options include custom cover glass design and decoration, SBC or media player integration, anti-microbial coatings, tuning for fluid resistance, and peripheral integration.
For more information on the 21.5-in OFM-MED multi-touch monitor, click here. For additional information or purchase requests, volume pricing inquiries, and more, contact Touch International today.
Shaun Detmer
Touch International
+1 512-832-8292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn