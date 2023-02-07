Halleck Vineyard Pinot Noirs Awarded Gold at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

2023 Official Judges Dinner was hosted by V. Sattui Winery, in the town of St. Helena, in the heart of Napa Valley wine country. 2023 Official Judges Dinner was hosted by V. Sattui Winery, in the town of St. Helena, in the heart of Napa Valley wine country. 2023 Official Judges Dinner was hosted by V. Sattui Winery, in the town of St. Helena, in the heart of Napa Valley wine country.

Two Pinot Noirs judged Double Gold, one Pinot Noir judged Gold out of 6,500 entries from 28 states

SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Awards, the largest wine competition in the world, announced the gold category winners in the Pinot Noir $67+ category, the most expensive Pinot Noirs competing.

Over 52 judges representing the winemaking trade, media, and food industries tasted more than 5,500 wines submitted to the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. The 2023 Official Judges Dinner was hosted by V. Sattui Winery, in the town of St. Helena, in the heart of Napa Valley wine country.

“We are winemakers handcrafting fewer than 2500 cases of wine a year, so we can’t afford to sway opinions with advertising,” said vintner Ross Halleck. “So this recognition is based purely on the quality of our Pinot Noirs.”

Competing in one of the most competitive, three Halleck Vineyard Pinot Noir red wines received the following honor at the competition and were awarded gold medals by all judges on the panel.

• Halleck Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast Clone 828 awarded Double Gold

• Halleck Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Mountain Haas Vineyard awarded Double Gold

• Halleck Vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast Hillside Cuvee awarded Gold

The Halleck Vineyard 2019 Haas Vineyard Pinot Noir is the only Pinot Noir from Sonoma Mountain to receive the coveted Double Gold honor. The Halleck Vineyard 2019 Clone 828 is one of the three best Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir red wines to be judged Double Gold, competing against hundreds of others.

Only 175 cases of the Halleck Vineyard 2019 Haas Vineyard Pinot Noir, 47 cases of the Halleck Vineyard 2019 Clone 828 Pinot Noir, and 575 cases of the Halleck Vineyard 2019 Hillside Cuvee Pinot Noir remain, and Halleck Vineyard Inner Circle Wine members are allocated a portion of that inventory.

Wine enthusiasts can sip these exceptional wines at the Sonoma Wine Tasting experience at Halleck Vineyard 3785 Burnside Road, Sebastopol, California 95472 or by joining their Inner Circle Wine Club.

Halleck Vineyard Pinot Noir wines were recognized for their exceptional quality and taste. The competition, which is the largest competition of American wines in the world, received over 6,500 entries from 28 states. The Pinot Noir category is one of the most competitive.

The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is committed to promoting and recognizing the best wines in the industry. For more information on the wine competition and a complete list of winners, visit https://winejudging.com/.