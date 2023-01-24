Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,632 in the last 365 days.

Anna Damiani's newly released "Seconds" is a creative and thoughtful message of what is truly important in life

"Seconds" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Damiani is an entertaining story of both friendship and learning in order to appreciate the world outside of phones, computers, and worrying about wasted time.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seconds": an engaging juvenile fiction. "Seconds" is the creation of published author Anna Damiani, a native Texan and Houstonian for fifty years. She currently lives in Deep East Texas, instructing both college and high school students English, more specifically American literature, and in government and economics.

Damiani shares, "Do you ever think about seconds? Should we have second chances? Do you need to use every second of every day, or should we count our blessings? Some time should include having second chances, seconds to enjoy the time with family and friends.

"In this children's story, Seconds learns that time is important, but not every second is as important as having the time to share with Aleph."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Damiani's new book is a unique tale of friendship that begins from an unusual encounter.

Damiani pairs vibrant imagery with an important message for young readers and families to share together.

Consumers can purchase "Seconds" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Seconds," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Anna Damiani's newly released "Seconds" is a creative and thoughtful message of what is truly important in life

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.