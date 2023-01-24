Anna Damiani's newly released "Seconds" is a creative and thoughtful message of what is truly important in life

"Seconds" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Damiani is an entertaining story of both friendship and learning in order to appreciate the world outside of phones, computers, and worrying about wasted time.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seconds": an engaging juvenile fiction. "Seconds" is the creation of published author Anna Damiani, a native Texan and Houstonian for fifty years. She currently lives in Deep East Texas, instructing both college and high school students English, more specifically American literature, and in government and economics.

Damiani shares, "Do you ever think about seconds? Should we have second chances? Do you need to use every second of every day, or should we count our blessings? Some time should include having second chances, seconds to enjoy the time with family and friends.

"In this children's story, Seconds learns that time is important, but not every second is as important as having the time to share with Aleph."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Damiani's new book is a unique tale of friendship that begins from an unusual encounter.

Damiani pairs vibrant imagery with an important message for young readers and families to share together.

