Alpine Dog Company Launches Innovative E-commerce Store for High-Quality Big Dog Collars

Alpine Dog Company launches e-commerce store which offers a wide range of high-quality dog collars made from durable materials such as nylon and leather. The collars come in various colors and designs, with adjustable sizing and sturdy hardware. The store also features a selection of leashes, harnesses, and other pet accessories and has a satisfaction guarantee. A portion of all sales goes towards supporting animal welfare organizations.

TORONTO (PRWEB) January 23, 2023

Alpine Dog Company, a business that began with a couple and their dog in a one-bedroom apartment, has launched a new e-commerce site, catering quality dog gear to large breeds. The store Alpine Dog offers a wide range of collars for dogs of medium to giant sizes.

The collars available on the site are made from top-quality materials, including the same type of nylon used for rock climbing. Collars and leashes have all metal hardware and are pressure tested. They come in a variety of colors and designs, including classic solid colors, vibrant patterns, and unique custom designs. The collars are also adjustable and completely personalizable, ensuring a perfect fit and look for any dog.

"We are thrilled to launch our e-commerce store and provide a more affordable option for large dog collars without sacrificing quality" said Mark McCalla, founder of Alpine Dog. "Our collars are designed to last, so pet owners can feel confident that they are getting a product that will stand the test of time. We use these products on our own dogs daily and know the frustration that comes with looking for a quality dog collar that is also aesthetically pleasing"

In addition to collars, the store also offers a selection of leashes, harnesses, and other pet accessories. All products are competitively priced and can be personalized. "We have the largest range of personalization options on the market, and you can do it all yourself on our website" says Natalie Hay, Creative Director. "We do custom names, logos, symbols, languages - whatever you want on your collar, we can make it happen."

Alpine Dog is committed to providing pet owners with the best possible products and customer service. The company is also dedicated to giving back to animal welfare organizations, with a portion of all sales going to support shelters and rescue groups.

"We believe every dog deserves a loving home, and we are proud to support organizations that work to make that a reality," Mark added.

Visit the Alpine Dog e-commerce store today to browse the selection of high-quality dog collars and accessories.

