Author Michelle Rarey's new book "Run No More" is the story of Avery Lockhart, a gifted young girl who has been on the run for her entire life

Recent release "Run No More" from Page Publishing author Michelle Rarey introduces Avery Lockhart, whose uncle has spent the last eight years raising her after her mother was killed by the same man they are still running from.

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelle Rarey, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, has completed her new book "Run No More": a gripping and potent novel about a family on the run.

Avery's mother, Luna, was recruited at the age of fifteen by an agency that operates under the guise of training young people with certain gifts, so they can function normally in society. The real goal of the agency, however, is much more sinister.

The story begins as Avery is about to turn fifteen, the age that her gift comes into full power. She and Finn have just moved to a new town and are trying to stay under the radar. It seems, though, that they have fallen right into the agency's backyard. Avery meets another young girl who also possesses gifts and watches in horror as she is kidnapped by one of the agents right before her eyes. The discovery that Finn's new romantic interest is involved leaves them both terrified.

Desperate to stop running, Avery and Finn develop a plan to rescue Avery's friend and take down the agency. As they execute their plan, things go horribly wrong. Will they make it out alive, or will they be another statistic of the agency?

Before starting her writing journey, Michelle spent many years in corporate finance, helping companies build strong foundations for growth. When not dreaming up new stories, she loves spending time with family and exploring the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. She loves to travel, try new recipes, and meet new people.

Michelle begins, "As Luna ran between the tall, cold, graffiti-covered warehouse buildings, she could hear the footsteps echoing on the concrete, growing louder by the second. He was getting closer. She felt the ache in her chest as her heart beat out of control, trying to keep up with her feet, and her breath came in gasps. She knew there was no way she would be able to outrun him, and she looked around frantically for a place to hide."

