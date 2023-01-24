Don St John offers a new perspective on health, wholeness and wellbeing, challenging others to embark on an adventure of a lifetime

'Healing the Wounds of Childhood and Culture: An Adventure of a Lifetime' released

SALT LAKE CITY , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the challenges that he endured for the first 25 years of his life, Dr. Don St John can argue that his life turned out to be a miracle. He wanted to share the choices he made, the disciplines he studied and his comprehension of how to grow towards wholeness.

"Healing the Wounds of Childhood and Culture: An Adventure of a Lifetime" (published by Archway Publishing) offers a new model of health, wholeness and wellbeing that includes spiritual, psycho-emotional, relationship and somatic development bridging these subjects in a visionary and practical way and challenging others to embark on an adventure of a lifetime.

"Blending his personal and clinical experiences, St. John discusses how most of us have been prevented from recognizing that our own potential has been limited. He helps readers understand how these limitations are caused by, but also collectively the root causes of, many of society's ills: violence, addictions, loneliness, depression, apathy, polarization, and relationship distress."

"This book points the way to move past mere survival of our most harmful formative experiences and towards self-acceptance and a capacity for deep, emotional intimacy. It provides an understanding of what is needed to flourish and thrive."

"This book will appeal to readers because each and every one of us knows we can get so much more out of life. We have all been wounded by our culture and usually family as well," St John says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "Understanding and coping are first, important steps. But there are tools to heal and evolve; to feel ever more alive, connected, engaged and in love. We are capable of having and giving so much, no matter how we started." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838879-healing-the-wounds-of-childhood-and-culture

About the Author

Don St. John, PhD, a psychotherapist, has been immersed in the somatic, psychological, relational, and spiritual worlds for more than 50 years. His academic roots are in traditional clinical psychology, but early in his career, he realized from his own experience that one's body, relational intelligence, and spirituality must be included to achieve a thriving sense of wholeness.

