Follow a heartwarming story of the bond between a mother and her daughter and a young woman's journey of learning to love again

WAPAKONETA, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the release of "The Silver Heart" in 2021, Samantha Sheridan announces her return into the publishing scene with its follow-up "Zoey's Christmas Wish" (published by Archway Publishing), a heartwarming story of the bond between a mother and her daughter and a young woman's journey of learning to love again after heartbreaking loss.

Victoria lost her soldier husband to an uprising in the Middle East and she does not intend to leave their home and the memories of Luke behind. However, extended family calls. Victoria's grandfather David has had a stroke, and she is needed back in Texas, along with her young daughter Zoey.

With Christmas on the horizon, Zoey gets the chance to visit Santa Claus, and she makes a very specific request. She does not want toys; instead, she wishes for her mother to be happy again. Of course, Victoria does not know about this wish and certainly does not expect a Texas man named CJ to be the answer to her grief. Somehow, Victoria opens her heart to CJ, and their relationship slowly blossoms into something more than friendship. Is Victoria ready to move on from her beloved Luke?

"Many military wives and husbands lose their spouses, and this book touches on that and what happens when the right person comes into your life. It also has a little girl who is watching her mom and only wishes for her mom to smile and be happy again. She meets a friend, Cece, whom she connects with, and they tell each other their secrets and share their love of horses. Cece teaches Zoey to ride, and they eventually go to horse shows together," Sheridan says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Sheridan answered, "that love can be found in the least likely places. Victoria meets CJ when she is riding the fence line with Zoey. They are checking for down fences, and they end up helping him fix the fence between their properties. Also, family is special, and no matter what is going on, fences can be mended if you let them in and try." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846944-zoeys-christmas-wish

About the Author

Samantha Sheridan started her first book in the 90s and continues to write love stories that could cross over into Christian bookstores. She grew up on a farm surrounded by horses, which take center stage in "The Silver Heart" series of books. She resides in rural Ohio and continues to write books that pull readers into the character's lives.

