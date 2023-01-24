Author Tony Ojoibukun's newly released "Crushed by Love" is a faith-based read about the ways in which God tests his most faithful servants, including the author

"Crushed by Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tony Ojoibukun is an eye-opening discussion of the ways in which God "crushes" his followers with his love by providing challenges to test their faith. Despite not thinking such a test could happen to him, Ojoibukun shares his story to help make readers aware of what a crushing from God means and how to be ready for their own.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Crushed by Love": a poignant and profound discussion on preparing one's soul and mind for trials sent by the Lord to test the faith of his followers. "Crushed by Love" is the creation of published author, Tony Ojoibukun who, during his three decades of ministry to the King of kings, has served as a teacher, a parish pastor, and as coordinating pastor of groups of parishes in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

"God took Jesus through the crushing to make Him the author of salvation to God's precious creatures made in His image and likeness and to make Him Jesus, the head and Lord of all," writes Ojoibukun. "Jesus has been given a kingdom that will never end, and in His name, every knee in heaven and on earth and underneath the earth will bow, and every tongue confesses that Jesus is Lord.

"God has taken me through this crushing, and I am becoming His seed (after the stock of the original, Jesus). The mystery of it all lies in the blessings that God has also set in that 'mold.' So that the Son (or son) of God might enter fully into those blessings, God prepares him for the sufferings encoded in the mold. This kind of package is hard to teach to a world that desires pleasure and comfort, but the true seed of the stock of Jesus receives the teaching nonetheless in the things that God takes him through.

"This book is written to sharpen your alert signals when you begin to perceive some crushing and to encourage you, indeed assure you, that the glory at the end of it all is well worth it. The glory of that prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 53 includes the blessings of the prolonging of your days and the pleasure of the Lord prospering in your hands. Hallelujah!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Ojoibukun's new book reveals the struggles faced by the author placed on his path to becoming a true and devout follower of Christ, and how he became aware of this crushing by the Lord to test him. Ojoibukun hopes to enlighten his readers so that they too may be ready for their crushing by God's love and understand what awaits them on the other side if their faith and courage are strong enough.

Consumers can purchase "Crushed by Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Crushed by Love", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing