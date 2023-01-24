Submit Release
An exciting fantasy story awaits readers in 'The Cloven Tree'

New novel combines elements of fantasy, language and military history

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debuting author C.S. Holmquist uniquely combines elements of fantasy, language and military history in his first novel titled "The Cloven Tree" (published by Xlibris).

Set in the fictional world of Angaea, the story follows Owen, a hunter of fenwyrms, who finds himself on a mission with his father and his teacher to recover a very powerful book for the high king. Along the way, they must confront demons from their own pasts — demons that might yet kill them all.

"I want readers to take away an enjoyable, internally logical story in a well-constructed world," the author says.

"The Cloven Tree" is a very human story about one man's search for self-identity. It will appeal to those who enjoy the fantasy genre written from a professional military standpoint. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846337-the-cloven-tree.

"The Cloven Tree"
By C.S. Holmquist
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781669844679
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781669844662
E-Book | 360 pages | ISBN 9781669844655
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
C.S. Holmquist has served on enlistment between the two Gulf Wars in the infantry. He has studied fantasy, language and military history all his life. This is his first publication.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisUS, 844-714-8691, MarketingServices@xlibris.com

 

SOURCE XlibrisUS

