New memoir offers a detailed look at end-of-life care from a nurse's perspective

Debuting author Bernice Simpson announces the publication of 'Are You Really Listening?'

ST. LEONARD, Md. , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bernice Simpson enters the world of publishing with the release of "Are You Really Listening?" (published by Archway Publishing).

In this memoir, the author shares a brief synapse of several of her enlightening experiences to provide insight to healthcare professionals and families who are managing someone's end-of-life care. Through scripture and from personal experience as a nurse, she offers firsthand insight into hospice and the process for caring for patients or their loved ones. She also highlights the importance of active listening in improving the quality of care they provide.

"This book was written to inspire nurses as well as family members to be present during end of life because that is the final gift you can give someone, to (be) present in their time of need," Simpson states. "Helping that person complete their final tasks so that all involved can have peace and closure. The importance of beneficial communication to acknowledge the loss but also be aware of the eternal life our heavenly father has given to us, which allows that person's memory to live in you. While incorporating spirituality if desired and Ayurvedic treatments to improve the quality of life."

"Are You Really Listening?" will appeal to those who want to learn more about end-of-life care from a nurse's perspective. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824885-are-you-really-listening to get a copy.

"Are You Really Listening?"

By Bernice Simpson

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781665732703

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781665732710

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781665732697

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Bernice Simpson has worked as a nurse for over 29 years, on oncology, telemetry, and transitional care units in hospitals, nursing homes, and physician's offices. Previously, she was board-certified as a gerontological nurse. Currently, she works on a behavior health unit.

