Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,550 in the last 365 days.

New memoir offers a detailed look at end-of-life care from a nurse's perspective

Debuting author Bernice Simpson announces the publication of 'Are You Really Listening?'

ST. LEONARD, Md. , Jan. 24, 2023  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bernice Simpson enters the world of publishing with the release of "Are You Really Listening?" (published by Archway Publishing).

In this memoir, the author shares a brief synapse of several of her enlightening experiences to provide insight to healthcare professionals and families who are managing someone's end-of-life care. Through scripture and from personal experience as a nurse, she offers firsthand insight into hospice and the process for caring for patients or their loved ones. She also highlights the importance of active listening in improving the quality of care they provide.

"This book was written to inspire nurses as well as family members to be present during end of life because that is the final gift you can give someone, to (be) present in their time of need," Simpson states. "Helping that person complete their final tasks so that all involved can have peace and closure. The importance of beneficial communication to acknowledge the loss but also be aware of the eternal life our heavenly father has given to us, which allows that person's memory to live in you. While incorporating spirituality if desired and Ayurvedic treatments to improve the quality of life."

"Are You Really Listening?" will appeal to those who want to learn more about end-of-life care from a nurse's perspective. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824885-are-you-really-listening to get a copy.

"Are You Really Listening?"
By Bernice Simpson
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781665732703
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781665732710
E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781665732697
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
Bernice Simpson has worked as a nurse for over 29 years, on oncology, telemetry, and transitional care units in hospitals, nursing homes, and physician's offices. Previously, she was board-certified as a gerontological nurse. Currently, she works on a behavior health unit.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

 

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing

You just read:

New memoir offers a detailed look at end-of-life care from a nurse's perspective

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.