New book intertwines poems with illustrations while going into many emotions that accompany love, a broken heart and healing

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Van Gar announces her entry into the literary scene with the release of "Moonshadow" (published by Archway Publishing), her debut collection of poetry.

This poetry collection explores unfamiliar emotions that vividly portray hopes, joys, and sorrows while capturing the essence of love's highs, lows, and everything in between. It intertwines with illustrations while going into the many emotions that accompany love, a broken heart and healing.

"It personally took me a long time to realize I was not alone feeling heartbroken, lost, lonely or numb because nobody was talking about it which is the main reason I published this book. I want my audience to relate to my poems and understand that it is okay to feel and only human to do so," Gar says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Gar answers, "I want to inspire my readers to feel confident in expressing themselves. I aim to inspire growth through healing and personal evolution through love." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837370-moonshadow

"Moonshadow"

By Van Gar

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 154 pages | ISBN 9781665725361

E-Book | 154 pages | ISBN 9781665725354

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Van Gar considers herself an extroverted introvert, multi-passionate creative, self-improvement junkie, coffee enthusiast and thrill-seeker. Her hobbies include waking up before dawn to catch the sunrise on a mountaintop, pretending to be a local at a foreign city, and organizing her music library. She strongly believe that if people will read "The Mastery of Love" by Don Miguel Ruiz, the world would be a better place to live in.

