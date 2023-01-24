Miguel Moreno's newly released "Teachings and Studies by Topic of the New Testament" is an engaging resource for spiritual guidance and growth

"Teachings and Studies by Topic of the New Testament" from Christian Faith Publishing author Miguel Moreno is an enjoyable opportunity to deepen one's understanding of God's word and, in turn, potentially find a clearer view of one's purpose.

Moreno shares, "When I first became a Christian, and for the first twenty-two years of my life with Christ, I didn't know that I didn't know that I wasn't a mature Christian. I was not taught how to and what it took to grow spiritually and become a spiritually mature Christian.

"But even so, I still thought that I was a mature Christian! After all, in all those years, I had come to know and learned a lot of things about the Bible, God's Word, and about God; I even served Him! What I didn't know was that my growth was merely intellectual, but not spiritual. It wasn't until after twenty-two years that God, in His love through His Word and with the help of His Holy Spirit, taught me what it really took for me to grow spiritually.

"He taught me the things I needed to go through in order to understand what it takes to become a spiritual mature Christian as well as a true servant of God.

"Now He is using me to share His studies in this book so He can help many Christians understand the importance and what it takes to start growing spiritually, not just intellectually, from the moment they believe and receive Jesus as their Savior and Lord as well as the dangers of becoming stagnant or allowing the enemy to take them to a state of conformism in their own spiritual growth.

"According to Ephesians 4:13–15, God wants us to get all the way to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ that we all may grow up in all things into Him who is the head—Christ.

"So I pray that as you read and study this book, with the help of the Holy Spirit and God's Word, God will show you and help you understand what it takes for you to grow spiritually until you become spiritually mature and until you get to the fullness of Christ so you can become everything that He wants you to become."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miguel Moreno's new book will bring readers a refreshing opportunity for spiritual growth.

Moreno shares to provide students of the Bible encouragement in their pursuit of connection with God and His Word.

