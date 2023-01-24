Qualtrics & Manchester City Partnership Improving Fan Experience

Qualtrics XM, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today released details about the impact of its partnership with Manchester City, which is helping to transform the fan experience in stadiums and online. As Manchester City's Official Experience Management Software Partner, Qualtrics allows the Club to listen to fan and employee feedback, understand and analyse what they hear, then take action to improve experiences and design new ones.

In the past year, Qualtrics and Manchester City have collaborated to:

Listen to fans' feedback to improve elements of the journey fans take as they visit the Club's facilities at the Etihad Campus, a continuous process which has also recently included the implementation of QR codes and iPads around the stadium for fans to share their views.

Gather live feedback during the online ticket and merchandise buying journeys to understand fan satisfaction and identify moments of friction.

Improve hospitality experiences and ensure issue resolution and expectations can be managed quickly and efficiently.

Listen to feedback and tailor digital experiences to increase engagement and make improvements to club content by measuring the effectiveness of help and support pages.

Develop more meaningful relationships with partners using rich data to drive increased awareness and perception.

Danny Wilson, Managing Director, Manchester City Operations said: ‘Manchester City matches take place over 40 times a year and there's so many opportunities for us to develop relationships and continue our engagement with our fans both in Manchester and around the world, extending that experience beyond the 90 minutes of football on the pitch. Without insight, understanding and feedback from fans we can't learn how to improve and the feedback we are able to get via Qualtrics helps us to listen to our fans closely and helps us shape future decisions around matchdays."

Qualtrics President of Products and Engineering Brad Anderson said: "Fan feedback is increasingly important to sports clubs around the world. Qualtrics technology allows Manchester City to listen and understand feedback from all its fans – those in the stadium and those accessing the digital and at-home fan experience. This knowledge gives the clubs the information they need to ensure every fan feels special."

For more information, visit here to watch the latest video on fan engagement at Manchester City.

