Roberta Ann Lowenthal's newly released "His Truth Be Told Tales: Book 2: Mission Minded" is a celebration of what makes one unique

"His Truth Be Told Tales: Book 2: Mission Minded" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Ann Lowenthal is an engaging second installment to the series that finds a group of differently-abled teenagers on a journey to thwart an unexpected evil.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Truth Be Told Tales: Book 2: Mission Minded": a fun and thoughtful fiction with equal parts heart and adventure. "His Truth Be Told Tales: Book 2: Mission Minded" is the creation of published author Roberta Ann Lowenthal, a dedicated wife since 1963, a proud mother of two and grandmother of four, and a native of New York.

Lowenthal shares, "It's 1961 and the adventures continue in the idyllic town of Peaceful Valley. The world beyond its rolling green hills is beginning to feel a strange uneasiness. It isn't a soft summer breeze. It's an ill wind blowing in from a mysterious otherworldly place. Surely this quietly beautiful family community will be spared. Or will it?

"MISSION MINDED is the second book of HIS TRUTH BE TOLD TALES. Here come Alan, Annie, and Teddy, our three courageous adventurers, back again in God's battle against evil. Now in their teens, they have been preparing for ministry and ready to go out to help and encourage others in Peaceful Valley. As usual, our three heroes encounter challenges, mysteries, and puzzling secrets.

Will the town be taken over by some notorious evildoers, more commonly known as really bad guys?

Is there a vile plan afoot to turn the townsfolk away from God?

Will the teenagers' faithful spiritual friend, Uncle Truth, come up with a plan for rescue, just in time?

"As you read this suspenseful, circus-themed tale, you will be amazed at how God works through these differently abled teenagers who help make things new again in Peaceful Valley."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberta Ann Lowenthal's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an unexpected message of hope.

Lowenthal paints a vivid scene that brings a cast of affable characters to life in a captivating adventure when a mysterious circus arrives at the gates of a family-oriented community.

For additional information or inquiries about her first book "His Truth Be Told Tales: Book 1: Seeking Truth." And her newest book "His Truth Be Told Tales: Book 2: Mission Minded,"

