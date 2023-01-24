Second volume of a book series offers an in-depth and heartfelt exploration of the mysteries of spiritualism, Islam and the Quran

Faqeer Noor Muhammad releases 'IRFAN: A Seeker's Guide to Science of Observation'

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We in our current era observe the movement of masses in three dimensions, be it through a section of road, through airways or under a layer of water. Time, a fourth dimension, provides a conclusive evidence of traveling along three dimensions, and this fourth dimension always co-exists with any of the three dimensions, either traveling from the last moment (past) to the current moment (present) or from the current moment to the next coming moment (future). Our brain is a tool, which helps us to comprehend the discoveries of science in these four dimensions, but a signal of error propagates in our body when we hear of a concept, which does not exist in all these four dimensions. In our first response, we try to jump into a state of denial or refusal of such concepts and realities for some. This rhetoric gives birth to the exigency of exploring the unexplored dimensions of this universe," Faqeer Noor Muhammad states.

"IRFAN: A Seeker's Guide to Science of Observation" (published by Balboa Press) outlines the theoretical concepts and personal experiences of the author that uncovers the ways for the reader to introspect, search for the inner light of the soul, build connectivity with God, and practice renunciation towards materialism to walk on the un-travelled dimensions of this physical world. In this book, the author highlights the ways to identify the inner divine spark by focusing on the personal name of God.

Here, the author explains the modern European knowledge of spiritualism about which the people of the East were generally unaware. He has set bare the mystery of western spiritualism, and it is for the first time that he has acquainted the people of the East with this knowledge. To his eternal credit, he has substantiated by means of this modern knowledge, through rational and textual arguments, the Islamic and Qur'ânic facts, and suprarational miracles and wonders performed by prophets. His explanation of Quranic verses, their innermost meanings and the best exegesis leave no room for escaping the conviction that the Holy Quran is an authentic divine word.

"This book vividly talks about science, sufism and spirituality. How spiritualism can help humanity in the present world of modern science and the world hereafter," the author says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "For them to learn how they can look for themselves within themselves and connect with the Divine to attain a serene soul." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/785033-irfan

"IRFAN: A Seeker's Guide to Science of Observation"

By Faqeer Noor Muhammad

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 408 pages | ISBN 9781982264123

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 408 pages | ISBN 9781982264109

E-Book | 408 pages | ISBN 9781982264116

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Faqeer Noor Muhammad was born in Kulachi, Pakistan, in 1883. Due to intense ecstasy and paroxysms at Islamia College in Lahore, Pakistan, he adopted a reclusive lifestyle and became a mystic. He spent 30 years of his life at the mausoleum of his spiritual mentor and guide, the king of Gnostics, Sultan Bahu. After studying the books of Sultan Bahu, he created his masterpiece, Irfan (Gnosis).

