Candice Bryant's newly released "It's Time" is an encouraging message of hope for those seeking to shift focus and build a better life.

"It's Time" from Christian Faith Publishing author Candice Bryant is an impactful message that challenges readers to a higher commitment in achieving more, being better, and finding wholehearted fulfillment.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan.  24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Time": a powerful discussion of faith, perseverance, and stepping up for oneself. "It's Time" is the creation of published author Candice Bryant.

Bryant shares, "It's time to raise the bar. Changing your life narrative and stepping into the best one life you have to live. Better relationships, achieve work or career goals, and next-level living, and the time is now.

"Love yourself more. How you choose to live your life starts with you and ends with you. I choose greatness, peace, love, joy, and unlimited possibilities. I want you to have it too. Selah."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candice Bryant's new book provides readers with an intimate look into the author's own journey and perspective on life's challenges.

Bryant shares in hopes of empowering others so they too can overcome the myriad roadblocks that can be encountered along the way.

Consumers can purchase"It's Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "It's Time," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Candice Bryant's newly released "It's Time" is an encouraging message of hope for those seeking to shift focus and build a better life.

