Author Anne Ogbeifun's newly released "Parables: Volume 1" is an assortment of short stories designed to help young readers understand important morals and principles.

"Parables: Volume 1" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Ogbeifun is a charming collection of short original parables aimed at instilling vital life lessons and morals within young readers. Each tale is followed by an interactive portion in which young readers are encouraged to discuss what they learned and what they believe the meaning behind each story is.

"Parables: Volume 1": a captivating collection of original parables to encourage young readers and help them grow and develop their faith in the Lord. "Parables: Volume 1" is the creation of published author, Anne Ogbeifun, a devout lover of God who works as an occupational therapist with experience in pediatric therapy and geriatric occupational therapy.

"What's the simplest way to teach children? Stories! Yes! Children hardly ever forget stories. With stories, life principles and lessons can be communicated with ease and to the learning pleasure of the child," writes Ogbeifun. "'Parables: Volume 1' contains captivating stories that teach children godly life principles. The book is an interesting and easy to read, best for youngsters, as well as parents and Bible teachers."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne Ogbeifun's new book is a profound faith-based read that will help parents and guardians connect with young readers and help to teach them important life lessons. With vivid artwork to help bring her tales to life, Ogbeifun lays the groundwork for readers of all ages to grow and look towards the Lord for guidance during times of difficulty and joy.

