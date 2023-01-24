Betty Bishop-Chambers's newly released "And Through It All, HE KEPT ME" is a heartfelt celebration of all the blessings the author has experienced

"And Through It All, HE KEPT ME" from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Bishop-Chambers is a potent testimony that explores the challenges and victories that have shaped the author's abiding faith and appreciation for God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "And Through It All, HE KEPT ME": an uplifting and encouraging spiritual message. "And Through It All, HE KEPT ME" is the creation of published author Betty Bishop-Chambers, a dedicated wife, mother of one, and grandmother of eight grandchildren. She was a secretary in the newborn intensive care unit at a prominent hospital in Miami for twenty-three years before retiring.

Bishop-Chambers shares, "I am humbled to know, experience, and continue to experience some of the most amazing, extraordinary, awesome, unexpected ways God answers prayers when we call to him. We must call on the Lord first because he knows everything, and he sees everything. He knows the who, what, when, where, why, and how to get things to us when we need them.

"When I was in need of an immediate answer from the Lord, I said to the Lord, 'Lord, don't let me lose mind.' He stepped in right at that moment. A calmness came over me, and nothing fazed me after that in this instance—even in the simple things such as the Lord saying to me 'Look in your pocketbook' when I asked him, 'Lord where is my debit card?'

"The Lord will give you peace and quiet, along with sweet sleep in the middle of loud music, cussing, talking aloud, just by asking him for it.

"When someone or anyone who has been resentful toward you tells you they want to talk to you about something, and you don't know what they are going to say nor do you know what to say, ask the Lord, and he will give you his words and shut them down and may cause others to fall asleep.

"God can also give you remarkable dreams, such as his coming from the east, and you know it's true because it lines up with his word.

"When the Lord spoke to me while I was on my knees in prayer, he said, 'I'll be at your side, instructing you, leading you, and guiding you' and did just what he said without speaking another word to me in that situation.

"God has never broken a promise, and he never will. Lord, thank you for your grace and mercy, your love and kindness. I am so grateful, truly grateful."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Bishop-Chambers's new book shares an inspirational message that is certain to resonate with many.

Bishop-Chambers shares an intimate look into her personal and spiritual journey alongside relevant scripture for the encouragement of all.

