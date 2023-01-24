William Hagenburg's newly released "God's Redemptive Plan for Mankind" is a helpful resource for expanding one's understanding of God's word

"God's Redemptive Plan for Mankind" from Christian Faith Publishing author William Hagenburg is an articulate companion guide to studying the King James Version of the Bible.

Hagenburg shares, "Having over forty years of Bible study, including various Bible courses, obtaining the equivalent of a two-year college degree, and studying with a nationally known biblical scholar, the author has written this book to be a study companion to the Bible to bring the truth and message God intended.

"The translators of the King James Version wrote in old English and used words of their day. They used words that provided the general meaning intended, so in order to understand the full scope of God's message, we must refer to the original languages the text was written in—Hebrew for the Old Testament and Greek for the New Testament. Key words in each verse have been explained by the original Hebrew or Greek language with the English spelling of the words and the complete definition to get a complete understanding.

"Additional topics of interest from the Bible have also been included.

"This book was written to glorify God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Hagenburg's new book will challenge and motivate readers to take time to truly understand God's message.

Hagenburg shares in hopes of helping others through his experience of extensive biblical study over forty years.

