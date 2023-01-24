President of Laney Solutions, Kathleen Laney, Authored “Parking’s Secret Weapon in the Talent War”

The reality is competition for top talent in the parking industry is extremely tight.” — Kathleen Laney

For years, hiring professionals and recruiters have been warning of the looming “War for Talent.” At the time, many companies accepted this possibility but brushed it aside as a slow-moving trend that would gradually be resolved over several years. Unfortunately, the pandemic had other plans and compacted years of resignations, redundancies, and retirements into less than 24 months. So here we are today, in the throes of a “Talent War.”

The reality is competition for top talent in the parking industry is extremely tight. Businesses that can’t compete will need to adapt in order to keep pace by turning to their internal talent pipelines and develop and upskill their current employees. As we move into a new era for parking, here are a few skills that will be in high demand for the next decade, and the ways in which you can upskill your biggest asset, your people.

