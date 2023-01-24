Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,512 in the last 365 days.

GOLDMAN SACHS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on Behalf of Goldman Sachs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs" or the "Company") GS on behalf of Goldman Sachs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 20, 2023, during trading hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business." The article stated that "The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer business had appropriate safeguards in place as the bank ramped up lending." Further, the article stated that "The central bank is concerned the Wall Street giant did not have proper monitoring and control systems inside Marcus, its consumer unit, as it grew larger." The article added that "The probe, which grew out of a standard Fed review of the business in 2021 and intensified into an investigation last year, is also examining instances of customer harm and whether they were properly resolved."

On this news, Goldman Sachs's price fell $8.91, or 2.54%, to close at $341.84 on January 20, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Goldman Sachs shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005711/en/

You just read:

GOLDMAN SACHS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on Behalf of Goldman Sachs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.