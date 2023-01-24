Submit Release
Myers Container Immediately Fires Employees Who Sent Racist Texts

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myers Container, a manufacturer of rigid packaging solutions, today announced the firing of two employees who engaged in a racist text exchange. A Myers Container account manager and a vice president were photographed exchanging text messages that included racist language.

"The whole foundation of our company is respect for people and the disgusting behavior of these two disrespected everyone who works here," Myers Container CEO Kyle Stavig said. "Like many companies across America, we are working hard to create a workplace where everyone feels respected and valued. Regardless of their context, hateful words are not funny. There is no place for this repulsive behavior in our society and it will not be tolerated at our company. Period."

