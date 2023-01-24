Submit Release
Rainier Connect Announces Fiber Network Expansion in Washington State

Rainier Connect will be expanding its fiber network into current and neighboring counties with the goal of bringing fast and reliable high-speed Internet to more households and businesses across Washington State.

TACOMA, Wash. (PRWEB) January 23, 2023

Further to the recent transaction announcement between Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure ("Palisade") whereby Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, will acquire 100% of the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect (the "Transaction"), Rainier Connect is announcing planned fiber investments in Washington State.

Brian Haynes, President & CEO of Rainier Connect said, "with increasing reliance on data and connectivity, reliable ultra-fast internet has become a priority for every household. Following the announcement of our partnership with Palisade, Rainier Connect is planning to expand its fiber network and product offering into communities in Washington State across several counties including Pierce, King, Lewis, Snohomish, Thurston, and Grays Harbor. These communities cover both the current Rainier Connect operating footprint as well as expansion markets. This planned expansion will bring Gigabit speed internet to many local communities for the first time, which together with Rainier Connect's locally-based customer service will represent a big win for customers. We look forward to engaging with specific communities as we make progress in our deployment plans."

Mike Reynolds, Managing Director, Americas, Palisade Infrastructure said, "Palisade supports Rainier Connect's decision to expand its fiber network. These investments are consistent with our previously announced intent to invest in Rainier Connect's growth over the long term for the benefit of customers and communities. We look forward to closing this Transaction expeditiously and continuing Rainier Connect's investments in local fiber broadband."

The Transaction remains subject to approval by the City of Tacoma, Federal, State, and local regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions.

About Rainier Connect: Rainier Connect offers affordable high-speed internet, Stream TV, phone, and Boost networking services. Rainier Connect is a locally based business serving Tacoma, Puyallup, Eatonville, and Graham for over 100 years.

About Palisade: Palisade is a global independent, specialist infrastructure and real assets manager. Palisade's North American capability leverages its extensive track record of successful investment in Australia & New Zealand and initially focuses on the digital, energy, and transport infrastructure sectors. Palisade has a partnership-focused approach with a long-term investment horizon.

Rainier Connect Announces Fiber Network Expansion in Washington State

