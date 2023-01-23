Governor Abbott Announces New Category For Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new application category opening for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant (TTIR) program through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, beginning February 1. The TTIR program provides one-time grants of up to $20,000 for the recovery of Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industry that were negatively impacted during the pandemic.

“Travel and tourism are critical to both the Texas economy and local economies, supporting one in 10 jobs in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “All eligible tourism-related businesses in Texas are strongly encouraged to apply for this grant program. While direct travel spending in Texas is recovering at a faster rate than national averages, we continue supporting Texas businesses as they grow and expand. Visitor spending at Texas destinations brings more revenue into communities and spurs local job creation across industries in every region of our state. Working together, we will continue to build an even brighter Texas of tomorrow."

Eligible applicants may receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000.

The new TTIR category opens applications February 1 for:

NAICS Code Industry

532111 Passenger car rental

487990 Scenic and sightseeing transportation, other

487210 Scenic and sightseeing transportation, water

487110 Scenic and sightseeing transportation, land

485510 Charter bus industry

483212 Inland water passenger transportation

483114 Coastal and Great Lakes passenger transportation

483112 Deep sea passenger transportation

481211 Nonscheduled chartered passenger air

481111 Scheduled passenger air transportation

The new category also reopens the application process February 1 for all previous applicants who may now qualify for funding or for additional funding:

71 Arts, entertainment and recreation

7211 Traveler accommodation: hotels and motels, bed and breakfast

7212 RV parks and recreational camps; campgrounds

5615 Travel arrangement and reservation services; convention and visitors bureaus

561920 Convention and trade show organizers, event and meeting planning services

722 Food services and drinking places

312120 Breweries and microbreweries

312130 Wineries

312140 Distilleries

Applicants must submit supporting documents along with their application to demonstrate compliance with grant and eligibility requirements.

For eligibility and grant application details, deadlines, and the TTIR application portal, visit: ttir.gov.texas.gov

To view the TTIR application instruction video, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/ttir-faq

The TTIR grant program was established by Senate Bill 8 and signed into law by the Governor following the 87th Legislative Session to administer $180 million of funds received from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is tasked with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination.