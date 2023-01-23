Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,437 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Phillips To Judicial Districts Board

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Thomas R. Phillips to the Judicial Districts Board for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026. The Board is authorized to reapportion judicial districts statewide 

Thomas R. Phillips of West Lake Hills is a partner at the Austin office of Baker Botts and served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas from 1988 to 2004. He is a member of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, American Law Institute, Houston Bar Association, Austin Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the State Bar of Texas. He is past president of the Philosophical Society of Texas and a former president of the Conference of Chief Justices. Phillips received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Baylor University, a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School, and holds honorary doctoral degrees from St. Edward’s University and Texas Tech University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Phillips To Judicial Districts Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.