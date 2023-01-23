Governor Abbott Reappoints Phillips To Judicial Districts Board

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Thomas R. Phillips to the Judicial Districts Board for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026. The Board is authorized to reapportion judicial districts statewide

Thomas R. Phillips of West Lake Hills is a partner at the Austin office of Baker Botts and served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas from 1988 to 2004. He is a member of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, American Law Institute, Houston Bar Association, Austin Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the State Bar of Texas. He is past president of the Philosophical Society of Texas and a former president of the Conference of Chief Justices. Phillips received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Baylor University, a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School, and holds honorary doctoral degrees from St. Edward’s University and Texas Tech University.