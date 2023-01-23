Governor Abbott Prepares State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Threats

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of a winter storm system and severe weather threats expected to move across Texas beginning tonight through Wednesday morning.



“The State of Texas is fully prepared for incoming inclement winter weather and severe storms expected to impact our state in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. "As we continue to closely monitor the weather, state and local emergency response personnel stand ready to protect our communities over the course of these storms. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of their local emergency response personnel to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe."



The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting winter weather conditions for portions of West and North Texas, as well as severe storms in Southeast Texas with potential for flash flooding, damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes. The NWS is also forecasting critical fire weather in South Texas.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support response and recovery operations across the state.



Texans are encouraged to implement safety preparedness measures, such as making an emergency plan, communicating that plan, and updating their emergency supply kits. Visit texasready.gov for winter and severe weather safety tips.



To check road conditions, visit drivetexas.org.