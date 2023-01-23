Submit Release
Governor Abbott Touts Expanding Rural Healthcare At UT Tyler Medical School Groundbreaking

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today touted the State of Texas' ongoing efforts to increase healthcare access across the state, particularly in rural communities, at the University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) Medical School groundbreaking ceremony. The Governor was joined at the ceremony by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.

"As East Texas continues to grow, so does its need for more highly skilled and well-trained healthcare professionals," said Governor Abbott. "I am proud to be here today at UT Tyler Medical School's historic groundbreaking as we celebrate the achievements and progress Texas has made to expand healthcare access and educational opportunities across our state. Creating this school was a priority in the 87th Legislative Session, and I thank members of the legislature, President Calhoun, and Chairman Eltife for their hard work to ensure this important legislation reached my desk. Together, we are fostering greater health outcomes for the people of East Texas and empowering the next generation of doctors, nurses, and medical staff to serve all Texans." 

In 2021, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 1, approving a new medical school for UT Tyler to expand healthcare access in rural East Texas communities. Led by Chairman Eltife, the UT System Board of Regents approved a proposal in February 2020 to launch efforts to establish the medical school. UT Tyler Medical School will be the first of its kind in East Texas. 

