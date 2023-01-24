Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,476 in the last 365 days.

Solomon Islands Ratifies Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Permanent Mission of Solomon Islands to the United Nation New York

Solomon Islands has ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), becoming the 177th State to ratify the CTBT and bringing the Pacific region a step closer to the universal adoption of the Treaty.

The CTBT bans any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion.

The Solomon Islands Permanent Representative to the United Nation H.E Mrs. Jane Waetara formally deposits the CTBT in a ceremony at the UN Headquarters to mark the ratification.

Solomon Islands signed the Treaty a month after it opened for signature in October 1996.

Solomon Islands is committed to ensuring the Pacific region remains a peaceful region where its people can live free and worthwhile lives.

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare reiterated this in his recent statement at the 77th Session of the United Nation General Assembly at New York on September 2022. Prime Minister Sogavare called on nuclear power states to ratify the Treaty and called for the total elimination of nuclear materials, nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered military assets in the Blue Pacific region.

Solomon Islands is also a signatory to the Rarotonga Treaty, the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty.

H.E Mrs. Jane Waetara formally deposits the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in a ceremony at the UN Headquarters to mark the ratification. Mr. David Nanopoulos, Chief of the UN Treaty Section officiated the ceremony witnessed by officials from the Solomon Islands Mission to the United Nation in New York and an official from the CTBTO

You just read:

Solomon Islands Ratifies Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.