Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,476 in the last 365 days.

PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna pays courtesy visit to Governor General.

THE Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna has paid a courtesy visit to Governor General, Sir David Vunagi at government house Yesterday (Monday 23rd January).

The visit to Government House was an opportunity for Secretary General Puna to provide updates to the Governor General on Forum related issues.

Sir Vunagi welcomed the PIF Secretary General and wish him well and also the best in his meetings with senior government officials and stakeholders during his visit in the country.

Secretary General Puna is in Honiara conducting three days of High-Level Consultations and meetings with Leaders, senior government officials and stakeholders in the Solomon Islands. He will meet with the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministers, senior government officials and other key stakeholders later during his visit

The visit also intends to maintain the Forums high level political engagement with Heads of Governments and relevant stakeholders by providing key updates on what the Forum is doing and to follow up on actions on key decisions taken by Forum Leaders.

Governor General having a discussion with the visiting Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna at Government House today.

Governor General, Sir David Vunagi receiving a gift from PIFs Secretary General, Henry Puna.

You just read:

PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna pays courtesy visit to Governor General.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.