PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna pays courtesy visit to Governor General.

THE Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna has paid a courtesy visit to Governor General, Sir David Vunagi at government house Yesterday (Monday 23rd January).

The visit to Government House was an opportunity for Secretary General Puna to provide updates to the Governor General on Forum related issues.

Sir Vunagi welcomed the PIF Secretary General and wish him well and also the best in his meetings with senior government officials and stakeholders during his visit in the country.

Secretary General Puna is in Honiara conducting three days of High-Level Consultations and meetings with Leaders, senior government officials and stakeholders in the Solomon Islands. He will meet with the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministers, senior government officials and other key stakeholders later during his visit

The visit also intends to maintain the Forums high level political engagement with Heads of Governments and relevant stakeholders by providing key updates on what the Forum is doing and to follow up on actions on key decisions taken by Forum Leaders.

Governor General having a discussion with the visiting Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna at Government House today.