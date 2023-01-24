Submit Release
SOCIA TAP Disrupts the Website Industry with Revolutionary Link-in-Bio Tool

SOCIA TAP link-in-bio tool examples on a mobile phone

Introducing SOCIA TAP, the powerful link-in-bio tool that simplifies your online presence

SOCIA TAP, a company has launched a powerful and innovative link-in-bio tool

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aundrea Hasselbach Launches SOCIA TAP, a Revolutionary Link-in-Bio Tool that Replaces the Need for a Website

Aundrea Hasselbach today announced the launch of SOCIA TAP, a powerful and innovative link-in-bio tool that provides businesses and individuals with a cost-effective and convenient solution for creating an online presence.

SOCIA TAP is a one-page website solution that merges the convenience of a link-in-bio with the functionality of a website. It allows users to easily create a professional and effective online presence without the need for a traditional website. The platform offers a range of features such as galleries, text sections, a blog, an e-commerce shop, membership club, a digital business card, curate an experience link, Google review link, video, an ask me anything section, opt-in email form, tips and testimonials, curate an experience, monetize your links and more.

“We understand that creating a website can be a daunting and time-consuming task, especially for small businesses and individuals,” said Aundrea Hasselbach, CEO of SOCIA TAP. “SOCIA TAP simplifies the process by providing a user-friendly platform that allows users to quickly and easily create a website that represents their brand and helps them stand out from the competition.”

SOCIA TAP is also mobile-friendly and optimized for social media, providing a seamless browsing experience for users on-the-go. Additionally, it gives valuable insights into user behavior, such as click-through rates and conversion rates, allowing users to optimize their online presence and marketing efforts.

SOCIA TAP is available now for just $12/month. To learn more about SOCIA TAP and to sign up for a free subscription, visit www.sociatap.com.

About SOCIA TAP
SOCIA TAP is a link-in-bio tool company, focused on providing innovative solutions for businesses and individuals looking to establish an online presence. SOCIA TAP is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of products and services. CEO, Aundrea Hasselbach is the Founder of bludomain.com.

info@sociatap.com
www.sociatap.com

Aundrea Hasselbach
SOCIA TAP
+1 303-895-6196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

