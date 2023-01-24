Location, Enterprise Addressing & Public Safety Conference Set for February

The Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA) has a long history of delivering resources and educational content focused on addressing and emergency response. Leading national addressing experts and members of URISA's GIS & NG9-1-1 Task Force regularly provide resources to meet the professional education needs of the community from Geospatial Fact Sheets, workshops, and webinars to the development of the United States Thoroughfare, Landmark, and Postal Address Data Standard. Through this work, our members often support education, standards, and best-practices activities of NENA: The 9-1-1 Association (NENA) and collaborate with other states through the National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC).

Together, URISA, NENA, and NSGIC are pleased to announce a second Location, Enterprise Addressing, and Public Safety (LEAP) Conference taking place virtually in February 2023.

Three keynote sessions will be featured:

Tuesday, February 7: GIS in Public Safety Departments Panel Discussion

This panel brings together people from GIS backgrounds in regional and local government supporting 9-1-1 centers, law enforcement, fire, and more. Join us to learn more about the history, challenges, solutions, and future of GIS in public safety.





Wednesday, February 8: Location and Broadband

Location is the foundation for understanding space and modeling the world around us in GIS. Location technology changes constantly and new uses may raise governance and ethical considerations. Best practices work well, until they are applied to areas with unique situations that may require creative considerations. The goal of this session is to revisit location with understanding of challenges and an eye towards the future.





Last year location intelligence took center stage as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) prepared to administer over $45 Billion in grants to bring affordable, high-speed internet to all Americans. The BEAD Program (Broadband Expansion, Access, and Delivery) first sought to create a comprehensive and detailed inventory of all Broadband Serviceable Locations (BSL's) across the U.S. and territories. Hear more about this program and how addresses and other location intelligence are bringing billions in funding to states.

Thursday, February 9: U.S. Federal Addressing Initiatives: FGDC, Census, DOT, USPS

Geospatial Data Act reporting requirements are changing the way federal agencies organize and share geospatial data. Census, Transportation, and USPS are the key agencies leading US federal initiatives on road centerlines, MAF/TIGER data, postal addressing, and the standards data requirements that govern them. This session will provide an overview and update on key federal address initiatives and standards.

Nearly 35 speakers are on the program and sessions will cover these important topics:

• Local and State Government Applications for Addressing

• Addressing for Elections

• Location for Emergency Management

• Understanding and Applying Z-Axis Concepts

• Re-Addressing

• NENA Standards Updates

• CAD2GIS

• GIS Capabilities for Public Safety

• State Perspectives on Next Generation 9-1-1 GIS Panel Discussion

The complete conference agenda is posted here: https://leap2023.sched.com/

In lieu of an exhibit hall, we are pleased to offer sponsorship packages to provide opportunities for software companies and consultants to demonstrate their support for this conference. Showcase Sessions and lightning talks will be provided by LEAP conference sponsors.

Daily networking and discussion sessions are also on the agenda.

Registration is now open for this 3-day educational conference. The cost for URISA, NENA, and NSGIC members to attend is only $75; the nonmember registration fee is $150. Get a group of staff members - as many as you like - to view the proceedings together (perhaps in a conference room with snacks!) for the affordable member price of $175, nonmember price of $250.

Visit the LEAP conference website and make your plans to attend: https://urisa-portal.org/page/LEAP_Conference