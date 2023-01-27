Unusual Digital Announces Website Design for Coaches Package starting at $199

Unusual Digital enters the market with its irresistible offers starting at $199 for a one-pager microsite for coaches, consultants & personal brands.

Every website's performance and timely delivery is our prime concern. We create profitable websites with a money-back guarantee & it is something the web design industry hasn't seen before.” — Aditya Shrivastava

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combining decades of experience with the latest proven website design practices, the team builds profitable websites for coaches that start ranking and generating leads. The team is one of the few in the world that follows a five-step website architecture approach to ensure the websites work and generate business as soon as the marketing begins. Their ultimate aim is to help their clients build a strong digital presence and trusted brand that comes with a great website.

Unusual Digital has introduced its website design for coaches package at a price of only $199 for a one-page microsite. Coaches who are looking for full-fledged, feature-rich, SEO-Ready websites can get it for $1100.

Leadership coach & storyteller, Greg Chapman shares his experience with Unusual Team, "The strategists in the team had a lot of clarity not just about the mechanics of putting up a website - but also what will work and what will convert into money! UnusualDigital team's turnaround time has been super and relevant. I was looking for a minimalistic and professional website yet wanted it to bring out the richness of the offerings provided - The team has been very apt in establishing this balance."

Aditya Shrivastava, the co-founder & advertising strategist, explains how their service is operating:

"To make it a successful launch, the quality of our work, website's performance, and timely delivery is our prime concern. We won't give away our secret on how we create profitable websites with a money-back guarantee but it is something the web design industry hasn't seen before," says Mr. Shrivastava.

Emphasizing Aditya's promise, co-founder of Unusual Digital and digital business coach Sunita Biddu continues, "We plan to offer a wide range of marketing services parallel to our website design so our clients make use of their coaching website as soon as it is ready. SEO, Social media marketing, blog management, and brand management are a few to name for now, and these services will be available at unexpectedly competitive pricing."

The UnusualDigital team is already cherishing an outstanding response to designs completed for the coaches and small business owners, especially when the coaching website design packages are complemented with on-page SEO work done free of cost. Check some of the best-designed coaching websites by the team.

"It's all down to our mission for our core goal - and that is to make our clients dominate their industry with profitable digital footprints. I am a Digital Business Coach and I have seen my coaching website and blog contributing to 80% of my revenue. I would want to see every coach making great use of Digital. ," says Sunita.



About Unusual Digital

Backed by a collective experience of over 25 years, Unusual Digital opened for coaches in 2020 as a rapidly growing web design and development agency based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Comprised of a team of 9 designers, strategists, website architects, developers, illustrators, and writers, the agency is on a mission to create powerful and profitable websites for coaches around the world.

Contact Details:

Name : Aditya Shrivastava & Sunita Biddu

Website: https://www.unusualdigital.com

Telephone: +91-9810253585

E-mail: wow@unusualdigital.com



