Montgomery County Council Meeting on Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles will recognize Delta Sigma Theta Day. The second, presented by Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize the retirement of Department of Correction and Rehabilitation Director Angela Talley.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Director, Department of Permitting Services: Rabbiah Sabbakhan

Interview: The Council will conduct an interview with Rabbiah Sabbakhan, the County Executive’s appointee for the position of director within the Department of Permitting Services.

Planning Department Briefing on the Demographic Profile

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing from the Planning Department on the demographic profile of Montgomery County. Planning staff will present information on key demographic trends, countywide and by district, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey data.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 24, which is available on the Council website.

Confirmation of the County Executive’s Appointment for Chief of Public Health Services in the Department of Health and Human Services: James Bridgers

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote to confirm the appointment of Dr. James Bridgers for the position of chief of public health services in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The Council interviewed Dr. Bridgers on Jan. 17, 2023. Dr. Bridgers was appointed as acting chief health officer of DHHS on Sept. 8, 2021. The Montgomery County Code requires Council approval for an acting official to serve in this capacity for more than six months. On May 3, 2022, the County Executive requested that the Council approve the extension of this appointment until Sept. 8, 2022, due to the upcoming election. On July 6, 2022, the County Executive requested that the Council approve an additional extension of this appointment until March 8, 2023. Dr. Bridgers’ appointment as chief of public health services will become effective upon confirmation by the Council.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

State Transportation Priority Letter

Public hearing: The Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the state transportation priority letter, which the Council and Council Executive transmit jointly to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) conveying the County’s funding priorities for MDOT’s Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP), its six-year capital budget. The last comprehensive letter was sent on May 14, 2020, with a minor update on June 8, 2022.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-12, Overlay Zones Clarksburg East & West Environmental Overlay - Exemptions - Motion to Withdraw

Motion to withdraw and vote expected: Council President Glass is expected to introduce a motion to withdraw ZTA 22-12. The motion, which is supported by the Planning Board, is expected to be followed by a Council vote to approve the motion. ZTA 22-12 would have clarified that any master-planned bikeway located in the Clarksburg East or West Environmental Overlay Zone is exempt from the impervious surface restrictions.

Resolution to Amend Council Rules of Procedure

Introduction and review: Council President Glass is expected to introduce and review a resolution to amend the Council Rules of Procedure. The prior Council amended these rules on Nov. 15, 2022, and the amendments took effect on Dec. 5, 2022. During the first 90 days of the term of the current Council, the Council may amend the Rules with an affirmative vote from a majority of Councilmembers.

The Council’s vote on the resolution is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023.

