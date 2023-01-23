Flu vaccinations and COVID-19  boosters (Pfizer) being offered on campus, Feb. 2

Jan. 23, 2023

University Health Services is pleased to announce that it will have a combined vaccination clinic (flu/covid booster) for students, faculty, and staff Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Memorial Union Ballroom.

All counties in Rhode Island currently remain at a Medium Community Risk Level. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and have been proven to be safe, widely available and extremely effective in averting serious illness or hospitalization.

Please click on the links below to register:

Flu Vaccine Registration ID: URIK202

Pfizer Bivalent Booster Registration

Those who are unable to attend an on-campus clinic may click on the links below to find a convenient vaccine appointment in the community.

URI Health Services encourages everyone to be vaccinated. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and other infectious illnesses, we recommend that URI community members continue to observe all health and safety guidelines again this semester including physical distancing when able, good hand/respiratory hygiene, disinfecting and sanitizing high contact surfaces often and consistently minimizing close contacts to a few people.

Please remember that if you feel ill or believe you may have COVID-19 symptoms you should stay home from work or school and obtain a test the same day.

URI Health Services wishes everyone a healthy and successful semester.

Let’s be #Rhodytogether!!