Reputable Washington DC Limo Service Adds Five Elite 2023 Volvo S90S Sedans to Its Fleet

ING Chauffeured Transportation is a Washington, DC area company that has been providing exceptional luxury limo services to its clients for over 20 years now. This includes arriving on time for pickups, providing a pristine and comfortable ride environment, and excelling at customer service from pickup to drop-off. But the company's highlight traits do not start and end with just those. It's also a luxury ride service that's not afraid to invest some money to keep its very diverse client base satisfied. Evidence of that comes in the form of a recent vehicle purchase the company has made.

ING Chauffeured Transportation just announced that it has added 5 new 2023 Volvo S90S sedans to its fleet. Vehicles which, according to the company spokesperson, Mike Ciric, are elite in every possible way. Ciric says, "As a company that takes much pride in the luxury ride services that we offer, we are always looking for new ways to get even better. That's something that definitely includes adding new high-end vehicles to our fleet when the need arises. Our recent investment in 5 new Volvo S90S sedans shows our commitment to our customers and our commitment to excellence."

The company spokesperson went on to talk more about these new vehicles. He says the Volvo S90S sedans are on the smaller side of the vehicles in their fleet but don't mistake that for meaning they are cramped and uncomfortable. These vehicles feature a roomy interior with extra leg space to go along with soft and plush seating. Each of these sedans also is equipped with a very nice sound system and a full digital services package. They are the perfect option for businesspeople who want to get to appointments, airports, and hotels fast and comfortably or a couple in Washington DC for a romantic weekend. Ciric stated that these new Volvo S90S sedans will add even more versatility to their fleet and do a nice job of covering a wide variety of 1 to 2-person luxury ride needs.

Ciric also reminded that for larger-size groups that want to be driven around in style, they have an impressive array of luxury vehicles that can accommodate them too. This includes such offerings as 6-seat Chevy Suburbans & Cadillac Escalades and 6-passenger Cadillac DTS or similar limousines. He says that they also offer 12-seat luxury vans, 24-seat mini-buses, and 56-seat motor coaches which are great for groups that are headed for sporting events, concerts, wedding-related events such as bachelor and bachelorette parties, city & winery tours, and more. All their vehicles feature many amenities such as plush seating, surround sound stereo systems, and many more bells and wills that turn ordinary rides into an experience. The company spokesperson says that this is all topped off by experienced chauffeurs that are professional and personable and place a high value on safety at all times when passengers are riding with them. More can be read about ING Chauffeured Transportation on Wedding Wire.

Those that have used ING Chauffeured Transportation's services often leave very positive reviews about their experience with the company. Lillian Chand stated, "I am very pleased with the service. It was seamless and everything was easily done by text. Excellent driver, very clean car, excellent service for drop off and pick up from the airport. They even provided some water bottles for us in the car. I am very impressed and would recommend them to all my family and friends. I'm always going to use their services for my travel from now on." Dusan Milas proclaimed, "From planning to pickup to drop-off, my wife and I had a fantastic experience with ING Limo in Washington DC on our wedding day. Paul and his team were able to accommodate every one of our needs. Their drivers were courteous and went the extra mile for everyone in our family, including my grandmother and my wife's grandmother. The vehicles arrived clean and on time and included all the promised features. The pricing was competitive and transparent. The rides were smooth, drama-free, and everything was done with customer care in mind. I highly recommend ING Limo!"

People going to Washington DC or the surrounding areas that would like more information on the luxury limo services this company that was featured in Chauffeur Driven offers can contact them by phone or use the ride quote request form found on its website.

