Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
January 23, 2023 7:28 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Hamilton, Ontario
Private meetings
8:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Hamilton, Andrea Horwath.
Note for media:
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet retreat.
Closed to media
