The Distinctive Culture of Shaanxi is Magnificently Displayed in Macao's New Year Celebration

MACAO, Jan. 23, 2023 Under the guidelines of the "Happy Chinese New Year" campaign of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, "Macao New Year Celebration" was successfully organized in Macao from January 22 to January 24, 2023. Led by Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, in co-operation with the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government. It is one of the exhibits featured in "Happy Chinese New Year · The Essence of Festival Traditional Handicrafts" campaign series.

A global cultural exchange campaign centered on Chinese New Year culture, "Happy Chinese New Year" was reportedly launched by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau organized "New Year Celebration Activities" with Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, during Chinese New Year to elevate festive spirit and boost the cultural life of its inhabitants. The art troupe organized by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism was invited to deliver nine live performances at Anim'Arte NAM VAN, Mount Fortress, Barra Square, and other venues. The art troupe consist artists from the Shaanxi Song and Dance Theater, the Shaanxi Folk Art Theater, and the Shaanxi Acrobatic, all contributed to the collective's unique brand of performance. Regional cultural elements of Shaanxi were showcased through a wide range of performances, including Tang royal dance, suona & banhu solo, shadow puppet, yangko dance, contortion performance, etc.

Simultaneously, inheritors of Shaanxi's intangible cultural heritage were welcomed to display their works at Anim'Arte NAM VAN. Chengcheng embroidery, paper-cut art, Spring Festival xylograph drawings from Fengxiang county, Baoji Mashao face masks and more handicrafts were on display. Macao residents enjoyed a much more delightful and peaceful Chinese New Year, learned more about their motherland's folk songs and dances, traditional music, and other excellent intangible cultural heritage.

