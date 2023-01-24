Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Provident, Alico, Welltower, and Credit Acceptance and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO), Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC)

On November 15, 2022, after the market closed, Provident announced in two filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was delaying the issuance of its financial statements and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, Provident said "it currently estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $27.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021" and that "[t]he Company is still evaluating the actual level of losses due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and such losses may exceed this estimate."

On this news, Provident's stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 21.78%, to close at $7.90 per share on November 16, 2022.

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Welltower is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on December 7, 2022. The report, titled, "Welltower: Exposing The Shell Game," claims that the Company transferred the management of underperforming facilities to an undisclosed related party. According to the report, the new partner firm Integra "seems to barely exist. The entity was registered 6 months ago, according to Delaware corporate records. Its website was registered on the same day." The report alleges that, "Integra's CEO, 29-year-old David Gefner, appears to have no background in the skilled nursing space at all. Integra has no employees on LinkedIn except for Gefner, who claims to have worked at the 6-month-old entity for 11 months."

Based on this report, shares of Welltower have dropped by more than 5% in intraday trading on the same day.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC)

On January 4, 2023, information was released regarding the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Office of the Attorney General filing a joint lawsuit against the company. The CFPB stated Credit Acceptance violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other consumers and investor-protection laws.

New York's attorney general seeks to stop Credit Acceptance’s abusive and misleading practices, reform or rescind existing loan agreements, provide compensation to impacted New Yorkers, and secure penalties and damages due to this unacceptable and illegal behavior.

Following this news, on January 4, 2023, the company’s shares closed down 11.61%.

