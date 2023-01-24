Penny Finance Signals a New Era for Women with Its AI-Powered Financial Platform
Watch out, financial advisors: 6,000 women already lean on Penny’s expertise for financial mentorshipBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.
In a recent survey, we discovered 67% of Penny members want to know if they are making the right financial decision for themselves and their families. Paired with Penny’s tailor-made money plans and self-empowered education, this new community platform signals a new era for women to nurture both financial health and financial wealth.
“Women are whip-smart. We are more educated and live longer, and yet, we typically retire with one-third of the wealth of a man. Why? The system wasn’t built for us. The world of finance is a ‘boys club’ with its own rules. But, the good news is, it’s not as complicated as they made it out to be. Managing your finances should be easy. Penny is here to show women how to discover their wallet’s untapped potential; so together, we can close the wealth gap,” says Crissi Cole, CEO & Founder of Penny Finance.
The impact on women is tremendous. Tyler Chanel, a Penny Member from Los Angeles, shares: "Understanding finances can seem like an overwhelming task, but Penny makes it super easy. Their e-learning platform shares practical tips and is super interactive. I love how they break down topics such as investing, owning a home, and budgeting without using too much finance jargon. Best $10 a month I've ever spent."
The launch of the new community feature underscores the momentum around Penny Finance’s growth potential and increased demand for financial wellness tools for women. Earlier this month, the fintech startup celebrated its acceptance into the 2022 class of the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator, run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates.
