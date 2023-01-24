Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,436 in the last 365 days.

Transportation Commission awards nearly $38.6 million in contracts in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $38.6 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its January 19 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $10.7 million bid to Simon Contractors based out of Cheyenne for a project involving paving, concrete surfacing, traffic control, bridge rehabilitation, milling and other work on about 4.3 miles of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 in Laramie County. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2024.

Mountain Construction Company, based out of Lovell, was awarded a $5.6 million bid for a project involving paving, traffic control, chip seal, milling, grading, drainage, guardrail work and other work on approximately 9.8 miles of Wyoming Highway 294 in Park County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

The commission awarded a nearly $128,000 bid to Casper-based Casper Electric, Inc. for a project involving electrical work, signing, traffic control and other work on US Highway 14A in Big Horn County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

Four of this month’s awarded projects went to out-of-state contractors:

  • Montana-based Riverside Contracting, Inc. was awarded an $11.3 million bid for a project involving paving, traffic control, grading, milling, structure rehabilitation, drainage and other work on about 8 miles of both northbound and southbound Interstate 25 in Johnson County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.
  • North Dakota-based Northern Improvement Company was awarded a nearly $8.1 million bid for a project involving paving, grading, traffic control, milling and other work on about 16.7 miles of Wyoming Highway 50 in Campbell County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.
  •  Idaho-based H-K Contractors, Inc. was awarded a $1.5 million contract for a project involving paving, chip seal, traffic control and other work at various locations within Sublette and Sweetwater Counties. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2023.
  •  Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving, Inc. was awarded a $1.1 million bid for a project involving paving, chip seal, traffic control and other work at various locations within Albany and Carbon Counties. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2023.

All of this month’s awarded projects are primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.

-30-

You just read:

Transportation Commission awards nearly $38.6 million in contracts in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.