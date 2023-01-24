Transportation Commission awards nearly $38.6 million in contracts in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $38.6 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its January 19 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $10.7 million bid to Simon Contractors based out of Cheyenne for a project involving paving, concrete surfacing, traffic control, bridge rehabilitation, milling and other work on about 4.3 miles of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 in Laramie County. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2024.

Mountain Construction Company, based out of Lovell, was awarded a $5.6 million bid for a project involving paving, traffic control, chip seal, milling, grading, drainage, guardrail work and other work on approximately 9.8 miles of Wyoming Highway 294 in Park County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

The commission awarded a nearly $128,000 bid to Casper-based Casper Electric, Inc. for a project involving electrical work, signing, traffic control and other work on US Highway 14A in Big Horn County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

Four of this month’s awarded projects went to out-of-state contractors:

Montana-based Riverside Contracting, Inc. was awarded an $11.3 million bid for a project involving paving, traffic control, grading, milling, structure rehabilitation, drainage and other work on about 8 miles of both northbound and southbound Interstate 25 in Johnson County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

North Dakota-based Northern Improvement Company was awarded a nearly $8.1 million bid for a project involving paving, grading, traffic control, milling and other work on about 16.7 miles of Wyoming Highway 50 in Campbell County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

Idaho-based H-K Contractors, Inc. was awarded a $1.5 million contract for a project involving paving, chip seal, traffic control and other work at various locations within Sublette and Sweetwater Counties. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2023.

Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving, Inc. was awarded a $1.1 million bid for a project involving paving, chip seal, traffic control and other work at various locations within Albany and Carbon Counties. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2023.

All of this month’s awarded projects are primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.

-30-