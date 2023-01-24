Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Election of Officers and Committee Members Held on January 20, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ("Thunderbird" or "Group") (NYSE Euronext Amsterdam: TBIRD and FSE: 4TR) reports the following results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in La Mesa, California, on Jan. 20, 2023:

On the matter of election of the board of directors, the shareholders voted 94% to 99% in favor of electing Salomon Guggenheim, Stephan Fitch and Reto Stadelmann to serve on the board for the ensuing year.

Baker Tilly was appointed as auditor for the ensuing year and the Board of Directors was authorized to affix its remuneration.

The shareholders received and considered the financial statements together with the auditor's report thereon for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Following the meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers for the ensuing year:

Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chief Executive Officer

Albert W. Atallah, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Peter LeSar, Chief Financial Officer

Based on the recommendations made by the Nominating Committee, the Board approved the following committee members:

Audit Committee Stephan Fitch (Chairman)

Reto Stadelmann

Advisory member: Peter Lesar

Compensation Committee Reto Stadelmann (Chairman)

Stephan Fitch

Salomon Guggenheim

Nominating and Governance Committee Stephan Fitch (Chairman)

Reto Stadelmann

Salomon Guggenheim

Investment Committee Stephan Fitch (Chairman)

Advisory members: Salomon Guggenheim,

Peter Lesar and Albert Atallah

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are an international provider of branded casino and hospitality services, focused on markets in Latin America. Our mission is to "create extraordinary experiences for our guests." Additional information about the Group is available at www.thunderbirdresorts.com.

Cautionary Notice: This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws and regulations of various international, federal, and state jurisdictions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding potential revenue and future plans and objectives of the Group are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Group's forward-looking statements include competitive pressures, unfavorable changes in regulatory structures, and general risks associated with business, all of which are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Group's documents filed from time-to-time with the AFM and other regulatory authorities.

Contact Information:

Peter LeSar

Chief Financial Officer

plesar@thunderbirdresorts.com

6192611138



