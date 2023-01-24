EMU Energy Research Center Director Prof. Dr. Uğur Atikol Attends International Workshop as Guest Speaker

Eastern Mediterranean University Energy Research Center Director Prof. Dr. Uğur Atikol attended the “GreenConnect” workshop, which is supported by the British High Commission, as a guest speaker. Prof. Dr. Atikol’s speech on “A Streamlined Demand-side Management (DSM) Approach for Clean Energy Transition” attracted interest from the bi-communal audience.

Prof. Dr. Atikol said that if the electricity produced is not used immediately, there will be frequency and voltage imbalances in the grid, the renewable energy sources connected to the grid are increasing day by day and it is always difficult to consume the electricity they produce instantly. Explaining the “duck curve” that has recently emerged in Cyprus, Prof. Dr. Atikol proposed an updated demand management approach to solve these problems that considers micro grid, bidirectional electric car charging and smart energy storage technologies.