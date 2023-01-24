TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. TOH TTLHF ("Total Helium" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated October 21, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 30, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, approved and adopted the Company's new rolling stock option plan and new restricted share unit and deferred share unit plan.

The Company further reports that Aaron Triplett has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Triplett is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), and has accumulated over 15 years experience in the field of financial management and accounting, specializing in forecasting, compliance and risk management, and the development and monitoring of control systems. Mr. Triplett's experience includes acting as CFO for various operating public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange. Prior to his work with public companies, Mr. Triplett was an audit and assurance manager for a mid-size public accounting firm.

With Mr. Triplett's appointment, the Company has accepted the resignation of Szascha Lim as CFO of the Company and would like to thank her for her contributions.

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage company focused on bringing a reliable domestic supply of helium to the US market. The company's footprint includes the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. In addition to its helium production activities, Total Helium is establishing an underground helium storage facility with its industrial gas partner to ensure that the United States has a stable supply of helium at all times into the foreseeable future.

